BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Austria plans to send a new business delegation to Kazakhstan in spring 2027, Alexander Dubowy, Secretary General of the Austrian-Kazakh Connectivity Platform (AKCP), told Trend.

He noted that the planned visit is expected to include sector-specific meetings focused on companies' interests and potential areas of partnership.

According to him, while the Middle Corridor remains an important focus of AKCP's activities in the transport sector, the platform also sees significant opportunities for cooperation with Kazakhstan in energy infrastructure, oil and gas processing, petrochemicals, and industrial modernisation.

"Austrian expertise is particularly relevant to machinery and process technologies, energy efficiency, industrial automation, and the modernisation of production facilities. In renewable energy, promising areas include hydropower technology, electricity storage, grid modernisation, and the integration of wind and solar generation," he said.

Dubowy also identified educational infrastructure as another promising area, including the construction and modernisation of schools and vocational training facilities, their technical equipment, and building management systems.

He stressed that cooperation in these sectors should be based on identifiable demand, complementary capabilities, and sound commercial conditions. According to him, equipment and technology supplies can be complemented by training, maintenance, and longer-term industrial partnerships.

Commenting on opportunities to support joint projects, the AKCP Secretary General highlighted the role of Austria's Team Austria initiative and the EU's Global Gateway strategy.

"Team Austria brings together relevant Austrian ministries, export and development finance institutions, and business organisations to support companies pursuing international opportunities. Its emphasis on renewable energy and railway infrastructure is particularly relevant to Kazakhstan," Dubowy said.

According to him, Global Gateway provides a broader European framework for mobilising public and private investment in infrastructure and connectivity, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Dubowy noted that AKCP can help companies assess relevant opportunities and establish contacts with the competent Austrian and European institutions. At the same time, the platform complements existing foreign trade and investment support structures, while project assessment and financing decisions remain the responsibility of the relevant institutions.

"At the preparation stage, we can help facilitate discussions on project scope, regulatory conditions, investment risks, and financing requirements. The objective is to support the preparation of technically sound and financially sustainable proposals. Any financing or other support remains subject to the relevant institutions' assessment and approval procedures," he explained.

Speaking about the next steps following discussions initiated in 2026, Dubowy said that the platform's priority was to support company-led follow-up and help identify practical areas for cooperation.

According to him, AKCP intends to help companies evaluate specific opportunities, identify suitable partners, and determine which proposals warrant further technical and commercial assessment. Infrastructure, energy, transport, logistics, and industrial cooperation will remain central to these efforts.

Dubowy added that further agreements with economic institutions and business associations were also being explored where they could provide a practical framework for joint activities. He noted that the results of cooperation would be assessed based on the value delivered to participating companies and the quality of the partnerships developed.

He also noted that the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Austria and Kazakhstan in 2027 would provide an additional opportunity to highlight prospects for mutually beneficial economic cooperation.