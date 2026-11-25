BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Uzbekistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have discussed strengthening macroeconomic stability, coordinating monetary and fiscal policies, and advancing structural reforms during a meeting in Tashkent on November 24.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, the meeting brought together Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov and an IMF delegation led by Yasser Abdih, the Fund's mission chief for Uzbekistan.

IMF Resident Representative in Uzbekistan Koba Gvenetadze, along with the Fund's economists and sector specialists, also attended. The Uzbek delegation included Central Bank Chairman Timur Ishmetov, National Statistics Committee Chairman Bekhzod Khamrayev and representatives of relevant government agencies.

The discussions focused on prospects for cooperation between Uzbekistan and the IMF, the country's ongoing socioeconomic and financial reforms, and progress in implementing them.

The parties reviewed measures to maintain macroeconomic stability, accelerate economic reforms, improve coordination between monetary and fiscal policies, and ensure a steady decline in inflation.

Other priorities included improving budget planning and execution, optimizing fiscal indicators, strengthening public financial management, modernizing tax and customs administration, accelerating privatization and expanding the private sector's role in the economy.

The IMF delegation positively assessed Uzbekistan's economic stability and strong growth, noting that the country's key macroeconomic indicators continued to improve despite global uncertainties.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to strengthen practical cooperation in the identified areas and continue consultations on the issues discussed.