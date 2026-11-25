BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Companies engaged in hydrocarbon production in Kazakhstan will be able to use their mandatory funding allocations to implement digital solutions at their facilities, according to the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

The new mechanism is based on joint rules approved by an order signed by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan. The rules, which entered into force on November 22, 2026, allow subsoil users to allocate 1% of their previous year's hydrocarbon production costs not only to research and development (R&D), but also to digitalization projects.

Companies will be able to independently distribute these funds between the two areas, allocating either the entire amount or part of it to digitalization. The overall funding obligation will remain unchanged.

"The new mechanism will allow producers to use their mandatory allocations to introduce digital technologies that address specific operational needs. This will create more opportunities to modernize the industry, improve efficiency and strengthen industrial safety. It will also generate demand for domestic IT solutions and expand opportunities for collaboration between subsoil users and Kazakhstani developers," said Gizzat Baitursynov, Vice Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

The Astana Hub Autonomous Cluster Fund will act as the operator of the mechanism, supporting projects at all key stages, from reviewing technical requirements and organizing the selection of contractors to facilitating contract signing and overseeing implementation. Kazakhstani IT companies and industry experts will be involved in identifying suitable solutions.

"Astana Hub will connect oil and gas producers with Kazakhstani IT companies. Today, our ecosystem brings together more than 2,700 IT companies and experts whose expertise can be applied to industrial operations, including the development of solutions based on artificial intelligence and Physical AI. Through the new mechanism, we will match Kazakhstani technologies to specific operational needs and support their adoption. This will expand the use of digital technologies in the industry and create new opportunities for Kazakhstan's IT market," said Magzhan Madiyev, CEO of Astana Hub.

Cooperation with enterprises will be organized electronically through the Single Window platform of the National Innovation System. Subsoil users will be able to submit applications for digitalization projects together with their technical specifications.

The applications will first be reviewed by the Scientific and Technical Council under the Ministry of Energy. Astana Hub will then conduct an expert assessment with the participation of representatives of both ministries. Contractors will subsequently be selected through a competitive process from among companies participating in the Astana Hub innovation cluster. Agreements will then be signed, and project implementation will begin.

The new procedure will allow oil and gas companies to finance the digitalization of their operations within the framework of their existing funding obligations. Kazakhstani IT companies, in turn, will be able to compete for contracts and implement their solutions at industrial facilities.

The authorities plan to extend this approach to other areas of subsoil use in the future.