BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta increased by $1.32, or 1.39%, from the previous figure to $96.13 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the FOB price of Azeri Light also climbed by $1.32, or 1.46%, reaching $91.43 per barrel.

Other major crude benchmarks followed the upward trend. Urals crude oil rose by $1.45, or 2.24%, to $66.30 per barrel, while North Sea Dated Brent gained $1.58, or 1.78%, to reach $90.32 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Meanwhile, international oil markets showed mixed movements on Wednesday, November 25. According to the latest data from Trading Economics, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell below $81 per barrel, surrendering the gains recorded in the previous session.

"This occurred despite supply risks remaining high against the backdrop of intensifying attacks on ships around the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian forces reported that fires broke out on four oil tankers after they struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has threatened to further tighten its control over this strategically vital shipping route until its demands are met.

Meanwhile, the US has expanded sanctions against Iran, targeting its financial networks, and has identified Tehran as the primary suspect behind cyberattacks on energy tankers.

Last week, Washington also deployed a third aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf. This brings the total number of aircraft carriers involved in enforcing a naval blockade against Iranian ports to three.

Nevertheless, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has stated that crude oil exports from the Persian Gulf have recovered to 74 percent of pre-war levels. The agency also forecasts a supply surplus in the global oil market for the current quarter.

In the US, according to industry data, the country's commercial crude oil inventories grew by 100,000 barrels last week," the report noted.