BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kazakhstan's national investment holding Baiterek has earmarked 4.1 trillion tenge (approximately $8.9 billion) to stimulate bank lending and provide indirect support measures in 2026, as part of an overall economic support plan worth 8 trillion tenge ($17.5 billion), excluding the housing sector.

According to Baiterek, the issue was discussed at a meeting of the Project Office for Lending to the Real Sector of the Economy, chaired by Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Chairman of Baiterek's Management Board Rustam Karagoishin said that the holding's subsidiaries, together with second-tier banks, supported 6,490 businesses in 2025, providing more than 3.56 trillion tenge (approximately $7.8 billion) in financing.

In addition, 20 investment projects with a total value of around 12 trillion tenge ($26.2 billion) are being implemented through joint and syndicated financing mechanisms. Banks and international financial institutions account for approximately 43% of the total financing for these projects.

The holding plans to focus its direct financing on large-scale investment projects in the non-resource sector, while projects worth less than 15 billion tenge (approximately $32.7 million) will primarily be referred to second-tier banks.

At the same time, the maximum financing amount for a single project under the Orleu lending program has been increased to 15 billion tenge ($32.7 million).

Karagoishin also presented a new investor engagement model. A dedicated manager is expected to be assigned to each project to support the investor from the initial application through the construction phase and after the enterprise is commissioned. A unified digital system will enable the Holding and its subsidiaries to track each project’s progress, financing needs, and outstanding issues.

The meeting also addressed mortgage and venture financing, cooperation between the Agrarian Credit Corporation and banks, support for domestic exporters, and progress in modernizing energy and utility infrastructure.