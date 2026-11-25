BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Turkmenistan's Ministry of Communications and Russia's autonomous non-profit organization School 21 have signed a memorandum of intent to develop cooperation in technological solutions and explore the establishment of an IT training center in Turkmenistan, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the Türkmentel 2026 international telecommunications and information technology exhibition in Ashgabat.

The memorandum sets out general principles for long-term cooperation, including the development of IT skills and the possible establishment of a training center based on School 21's methodology.

To advance the initiative, the parties plan to establish working groups, prepare roadmaps and cooperation models, and provide mutual expert and analytical support for the launch of joint projects.

Turkmenistan is seeking to expand its domestic IT capabilities as part of its broader digital transformation agenda. In January 2026, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved the State Program for the Development of the Digital Economy for 2026-2028. The programme envisages wider use of digital technologies across economic sectors, the development of a national artificial intelligence strategy and the training of specialists in this field.

However, the availability of qualified personnel remains a challenge. According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), an assessment of the country's digital skills identified a shortage of highly skilled IT professionals. To address this gap, UNDP partnered with the Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency and Innopolis University to organize specialized training programmes. By March 2025, 75 specialists from key national institutions had completed courses in Java and Python programming, Linux operating systems, computer networking and cybersecurity.

The initiative also involved the Sanly Chözgüt IT Park, which operates under the Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency. UNDP has identified the transformation of the park into an IT Competence Center as part of efforts to strengthen the country's domestic technological expertise.