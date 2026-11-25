BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to analyze the measures taken by banks, electronic money institutions, and payment service providers to counter digital fraud by the end of 2026, or, at the latest, by early 2027, Head of the Digital Fraud Prevention and Monitoring Department at the CBA, Elvin Juvarov, said during the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku on Wednesday, November 25, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, about a month ago, the CBA sent a letter of recommendation to banks, electronic money institutions, and payment service providers, initiating a self-assessment process regarding their existing control mechanisms.

"The document outlines the minimum control mechanisms necessary to mitigate fraud risks, taking into account contemporary challenges in the field of digital fraud prevention. Specifically, the recommendations cover verifying device integrity, detecting instances where a single device is used by multiple clients, monitoring logins from new devices, tokenization, real-time transaction monitoring, and implementing controls on the recipient’s (beneficiary’s) side," he noted.

Juvarov pointed out that the CBA has also requested information from these institutions regarding the current status of their control mechanisms in these areas, any existing gaps, and planned measures to address them, including implementation timelines.

"Almost all the information has already been collected. We expect to analyze this data by the end of this year or, at the latest, by the beginning of next year. If necessary, we'll issue further recommendations or take additional steps in areas where we identify a need for improvement," he also said.

Juvarov added that, in the context of digital fraud originating from outside Azerbaijan, the largest share of incidents involves transactions conducted through e-commerce websites. According to him, a significant portion of fraudulent incidents within the country involves the use of bank mobile applications.