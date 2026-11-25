Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kyrgyzstan has irrigated 290,650 hectares of agricultural land under its autumn moisture-recharging irrigation campaign as of November 23, 2026, completing 96% of the planned area, according to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry.

Of the total area covered by autumn irrigation, 219,690 hectares were covered by moisture-recharging irrigation, while another 70,962 hectares were irrigated before the sowing of winter crops and during their cultivation.

Batken Region exceeded its target, irrigating 56,991 hectares, or 123% of the plan, while Chui Region reached 105%, covering 59,695 hectares. Jalal-Abad Region completed 96% of its target (41,256 hectares), Issyk-Kul Region 93% (42,728 hectares), Talas Region 91% (42,900 hectares), Osh Region 84% (26,318 hectares) and Naryn Region 68% (20,764 hectares).

As of the reporting date, water withdrawals from the country's rivers, reservoirs, springs and groundwater sources stood at 42.317 cubic meters per second, with most of the water directed toward autumn irrigation. The campaign is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of 2026, a total of 5.22 billion cubic meters of water has been supplied for irrigation, equivalent to 82% of the planned volume. The total irrigated area reached 3.01 million hectares, or 80% of the planned area.

The ministry attributed the lower-than-planned irrigation water supply to above-average rainfall in April-June, which maintained sufficient soil moisture. As a result, 78,300 hectares of grain crops and 17,100 hectares of perennial grasses did not require initial irrigation.