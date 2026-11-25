BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Norwegian energy company Equinor has signed two transactions with Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. (JAPEX) to restructure its portfolio on the Norwegian continental shelf, increasing its stake in the Verdande field while divesting part of its interest in the Goliat field, Equinor said on November 25.

Under the agreements, Equinor will transfer an 8% interest in the Goliat field to JAPEX, retaining a 27% non-operated stake. It will also transfer a 20% interest in the Arkenstone exploration licence and a 10% interest in the Rhadamanthys licence, both located in the Norwegian Sea.

JAPEX will cover a portion of Equinor's costs for planned exploration wells in the two licence areas, up to an agreed maximum amount. In return, Equinor will acquire JAPEX's 3.5% participating interest in the Verdande field, increasing its ownership from approximately 59.3% to 62.8%. Equinor will also receive a cash consideration of $65 million as part of the transactions.

The agreements aim to simplify the partnership structure in the Norne area and support more efficient value creation during the later stages of field operations. The divestments in Goliat, Arkenstone and Rhadamanthys will have an effective date of January 1, 2026, while the acquisition of the additional Verdande interest will take effect on January 1, 2027.

Completion remains subject to customary conditions, including relevant regulatory approvals.