Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kyrgyzstan has handed over 70 units of agricultural machinery worth 178.8 million soms ($2.05 million) to two agricultural research institutions and their regional divisions under a project financed by the World Bank, according to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry.

A handover ceremony was held on November 24, with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov presenting the keys to the machinery.

Of the total number of units, 21 were allocated to the Department of Agricultural Crop and Horticultural Expertise, while the remaining 49 went to the Kyrgyz Research Institute of Agriculture.

Furthermore, Erlist Akunbekov emphasized that strengthening the technical capacity of research institutions is essential for developing domestic agricultural science, improving research quality and introducing modern technologies into the agricultural sector.

The machinery was procured under the World Bank-funded Sustainable Agrifood Clusters Development project, which aims to improve the seed production system and ensure that agricultural producers have access to high-quality seeds and seedlings.

The supplied equipment includes tractors, grain harvesters, breeding combines, seed drills, seed-cleaning equipment, potato planters and harvesters, as well as other specialized agricultural machinery.