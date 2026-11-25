BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Turkmenistan's telecommunications company Turkmentelecom has launched a Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) system and Tolkun software to improve communications and coordination across the country's enterprises and institutions.

According to the press service of the Turkmen government, the solution operates over existing 2G, 3G and 4G mobile networks, eliminating the need to build additional radio infrastructure.

The PoC system enables instant individual and group voice calls, as well as quick message exchange at the push of a button. It is compatible with specialized terminals designed for different operating conditions, including devices with IP54 and IP68 protection ratings. Some models also support 5G networks.

The Tolkun software supports the exchange of voice messages, text, photos, videos and documents, as well as group work meetings. Its built-in dispatch module provides employee geolocation, centralized monitoring, call coordination and data protection.

The solution is intended for use in logistics, rail transport, construction, industry, the oil and gas sector, postal services and healthcare. Its implementation is expected to reduce communication time and accelerate management decisions in these fields, the report says.

Turkmenistan has been expanding its telecommunications infrastructure as part of its digital economy development agenda for 2026–2028. Key priorities include modernizing communication networks, expanding broadband access, developing data centres and increasing the use of digital technologies across economic sectors.

The country's transport and logistics sector is among the areas targeted for digitalization. Turkmenistan has identified the introduction of electronic document management, digital logistics platforms and real-time cargo tracking as priorities for improving coordination between rail, road, maritime and air transport.

The new PoC system could also support operational coordination in sectors where employees need reliable, immediate communication across geographically dispersed facilities. Its use of existing mobile networks allows organizations to deploy group communication services without building separate radio infrastructure.