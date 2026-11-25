BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Looking for a favorable loan offer? Hurry up and take advantage of Yelo Bank's Victory Day campaign before November ends! Under the campaign, for loans issued by the end of November, the interest for the last 44 days is a gift from the Bank!



The maximum loan amount is 80,000 AZN, and the annual interest rate starts from 8.9%. The repayment term can be chosen up to 59 months, which makes it easy to spread a large amount over a long period.



The offer is valid only during November. To take advantage of it, simply submit an online loan application in just a few clicks: https://ylb.az/krdbn.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!