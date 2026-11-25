Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kyrgyzstan has repaired 638 hydraulic structures, 113 pumping stations and 197 pumping units as part of its 2026 irrigation infrastructure rehabilitation program, exceeding initial annual targets for these facilities and improving the land reclamation conditions of 5,860 hectares of irrigated farmland, according to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry.

The work is being carried out by structural divisions of the Water Resources Service under the ministry as part of a broader program to repair, clean and restore irrigation facilities.

The 2026 program provides for the repair and mechanical cleaning of 776 kilometers of inter-farm canals, the repair and rehabilitation of 590 hydraulic structures, 508 water-measuring stations, 91 pumping stations and 170 pumping units, the replacement of 46 pumping units, and the cleaning of 225 kilometers of collector-drainage networks. It also envisages laying 657,400 square meters of concrete lining and installing 1,500 control water-measuring devices.

According to the ministry, 656.7 kilometers of canals have been repaired and mechanically cleaned, while 638 hydraulic structures, 317 water-measuring stations, 113 pumping stations and 197 pumping units have been repaired. In addition, 217 kilometers of collector-drainage networks have been cleaned and 14 pumping units replaced.

The work has also included the installation of 297,300 square meters of concrete lining and 50 control water-measuring devices.

The rehabilitation program is aimed at improving the efficiency of irrigation water distribution, upgrading the technical condition of water infrastructure and preserving the reclamation conditions of agricultural land.