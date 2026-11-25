BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan is ready to contribute to the implementation of the 2027 work plan for the Belt and Road Energy Partnership and to facilitate the transformation of joint initiatives into concrete projects, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

Shahbazov made the announcement in a post on his X account following the first plenary meeting of the Governing Board of the Belt and Road Energy Partnership in Qingdao, China.

“At the first plenary meeting of the Governing Board of the Belt and Road Energy Partnership in Qingdao, China, we highlighted the role of reliable connectivity and strategic partnerships in shaping Eurasia’s energy future.

He also informed that the participants endorsed the outcome documents covering cooperation in cross-border energy connectivity, green energy, innovative technologies, and financing.

“We expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to leverage its energy potential, strategic geographical position and experience in regional cooperation to contribute to the implementation of the 2027 Work Plan and turn joint initiatives into concrete projects,” Shahbazov wrote.

The "Belt and Road Initiative" (BRI) entails the comprehensive development of cross-border transport, logistics, energy, and telecommunications infrastructure, combined with measures to coordinate macroeconomic policy, remove barriers to trade and investment, transition toward the use of national currencies in trade, and broaden the social foundation of interstate relations by increasing people-to-people contacts.

The establishment of the Energy Partnership under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was announced at the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, held in Beijing on April 26–27, 2019.

In early 2021, China announced plans to transform the BRI Energy Partnership, established ahead of the second forum, into a fully fledged international organization. The proposal received support from the partnership's participants.