BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Uzbekistan and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) have discussed expanding cooperation in nuclear energy, including reactor technologies, nuclear power plant construction and operational safety, during a meeting in China's Hainan province on November 24, according to Uzatom.

The delegation, comprising representatives of Uzbekistan's Uzatom agency and Ministry of Energy, met with Shen Yanfeng, chairman of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), to discuss bilateral cooperation and review technologies and proposals from leading Chinese nuclear companies, including CNNC and China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN).

Moreover, the delegation visited the Changjiang Nuclear Power Plant in Hainan, where it held talks with Huang Lei, deputy general manager of Hainan Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.

During the visit, Uzbek officials were briefed on the plant's operations, technological solutions and experience in ensuring the safe operation of nuclear power facilities.

The Changjiang site is of particular interest to Uzbekistan because it combines different reactor technologies, including the world's first commercial land-based small modular reactor (SMR).

The experience could be relevant to Uzbekistan's plans to develop nuclear generation capacity in stages, potentially accommodating reactors of different capacities at one site and operating large-scale units alongside SMRs.

"We are pleased to welcome the Uzbek delegation to Changjiang. We are following with great interest and respect the reforms underway in Uzbekistan and the consistent development of the country's nuclear industry. Exchanges of experience in construction, operation and personnel training offer good opportunities for further practical cooperation," Huang Lei said.

In addition, the talks covered experience-sharing in nuclear power plant construction and operation, safety and quality assurance, and workforce training.

The Uzbek side proposed expanding cooperation through regular expert exchanges, technical consultations and internship programs.