BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan's Central Bank plans to expand its open finance ecosystem to include insurance companies, capital market participants and investment firms, Elmar Didakanan, a representative of the Financial Technologies and Innovation Department's Financial Technologies Analysis and Development Division at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, announced on Wednesday at the 10th International Banking Forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to him, the primary objective of the CBA is not merely to collect information, but to use it as a foundation for creating products and services that citizens can utilize.

"Open finance will represent the next stage in the evolution of open banking. Its core purpose is to extend the benefits of this ecosystem beyond banks and fintech companies to include a broader range of financial institutions, specifically, participants in the insurance and capital markets, investment firms, and non-bank credit organizations. While international practice often sees insurance companies as the first to join such ecosystems, the CBA’s approach makes no distinction between different categories of financial institutions when it comes to integration," he noted.

He informed that work is currently underway to develop the necessary regulatory framework and technical infrastructure. The integration of other financial institutions under the open finance concept is planned for the upcoming strategic period, the CBA representative added.

Speaking about the benefits of open finance for citizens, Didakanan pointed out that the system will enable the provision of more personalized information and the selection of financial products based on a more precise analysis of customer data.

According to him, when a customer applies for a comprehensive auto insurance policy (CASCO), an insurance company might lack the individual's history, leaving it with insufficient information to accurately assess insurance risks.

"Through the functionality of open finance, a citizen can grant access to data held by another insurance company. This allows for a more accurate analysis, enabling the application of appropriate rates based on the information retrieved," Didakanan explained.