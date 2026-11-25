BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. A delegation from Lithuania, led by Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs on November 25.

Tribute was paid to the memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity, and a wreath was laid at the Eternal Flame monument.

The minister published a post about the visit on his "X" social media account.

“Honoured to pay my respects to the victims of Black January in Baku. We honour the memory of those who gave their lives for their nation’s future.

Their sacrifice remains an enduring symbol of the Azerbaijani people’s resilience and determination.

Azerbaijan’s pain and resilience resonate deeply in Lithuania. Our nations share a history shaped by the pursuit of freedom and sovereignty. We remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and honour the legacy they left behind,” the post said.