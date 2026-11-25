BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) is exploring the possibility of connecting insurance companies to an open finance system via a unified insurance bureau, Executive Director of AIA, Abas Miskarli, said at the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku on Wednesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, insurance companies are currently in the early stages of understanding what open finance and open insurance entail, while also evaluating the potential benefits these mechanisms could offer the market and the participants themselves.

"At this stage, we have not yet begun integration processes within the insurance sector. We have only recently started to grasp what open finance and open insurance are, how we can contribute to the market, and what benefits we might gain from them. Insurance companies are more open to sharing information with banks than they are to sharing data with one another. We are more receptive to open finance than to open insurance; this is because insurance companies perceive certain risks when it comes to sharing information among themselves. For instance, there is a concern that one company might attract a client away from another," he explained.

However, according to Miskarli, following more detailed discussions with the Central Bank, the companies have come to realize that data sharing does not necessarily lead to the loss of clients.

"With the implementation of open finance and open insurance, such a risk will be mitigated, as insurance companies will be able to access a client's history across the industry," the association’s head remarked.

He also identified the varying levels of technical readiness among insurance companies as another challenge for integration.

He noted that, much like in the banking sector, some insurance organizations will be better prepared for technical integration, while others will require more time.

"In the insurance sector, we have a Compulsory Insurance Bureau, which plays a role similar to that of a credit bureau in the banking sector. Starting next year, it will evolve into an insurance bureau that collects specific data. Our preliminary idea is to facilitate integration through this bureau, given that all insurance companies are already connected to it. If the bureau were to automatically connect to the open finance system, the process would become much more efficient," said Miskarli.

He clarified that this initiative is currently just an idea and has not yet been presented in full detail to the CBA.