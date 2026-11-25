Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kyrgyzstan has allocated an additional 271 million soms ($3.1 million) to support the breeding of pedigree livestock through concessional loans at an annual interest rate of 3% until the end of 2026, according to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry.

The additional funding was approved under Directive No. 875-r of the Cabinet of Ministers dated November 19, 2026, amending the previous Directive No. 105-r issued on February 23, 2026. The funds are intended to support the development of livestock breeding and improve farmers' access to affordable financing.

The loans will be provided through Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank. Farmers can submit applications online by downloading the IDYIKAN mobile application, logging in through the Tunduk system, selecting the Services section, navigating to Agricultural Lending, choosing the relevant lending category, completing the form, and submitting the application.

The concessional financing covers the purchase of breeding livestock of the following types and breeds:

Cattle: Ala-Too, Aberdeen Angus, Aulieata, Holstein, Simmental, Ayrshire, Hereford, Brown Swiss and Galloway;

Yaks: Aikol, Kyrgyz (local) and white yaks;

Horses: Kyrgyz, New Kyrgyz, Thoroughbred and Russian Trotter;

Sheep: Alai, Arashan, Ala-Too, Aikol, Kyrgyz fine-wool, Kyrgyz Mountain Merino and Tien Shan;

Goats: Kyrgyz down and wool breeds, Alpine, Saanen, Nubian, Boer, Kamori and Beetal.

Eligible borrowers include pedigree breeding farms and enterprises, importers of breeding livestock, artificial insemination technicians, peasant (farmer) households and individual entrepreneurs engaged in livestock breeding.

Further information on loan conditions and eligibility requirements can be obtained from Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank.