BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Turkmenistan aims to provide all settlements, including remote areas, with access to 4G and 5G mobile networks, Minister of Communications Hajymyrat Hudaygulyyev said.

According to the country’s national communication operator Turkmentelecom, achieving nationwide coverage is a key step toward narrowing the digital divide between the capital and the regions. He made the remarks at the opening of the Türkmentel 2026 international exhibition and scientific conference in Ashgabat, running from November 24 to 26.

“Turkmenistan has set a goal to provide residents of all settlements, including the most remote ones, with high-quality 4G and 5G connectivity,” the minister said.

Hudaygulyyev noted that Turkmenistan was holding major international tenders to upgrade and expand its transport, internet and mobile networks as part of the effort.

Alongside domestic network modernization, the country is developing its cross-border telecommunications infrastructure. Turkmenistan is currently connected to neighbouring countries through eight international fibre-optic communication lines using high-speed DWDM equipment.

The minister added that new large-scale projects to expand cross-border telecommunications links were also under consideration.

Turkmenistan's first 5G network was deployed in the smart city of Arkadag. Hudaygulyyev described the city as a model for applying modern technologies in urban management and resource efficiency, adding that the country was ready to share its experience in smart city design and operation with international partners.