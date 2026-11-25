BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Belarus and Turkmenistan have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral trade and organizing joint business events, the press service of the Belarusian government reported.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Terekhov and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, during which the sides reviewed the current state and future development of bilateral relations.

Terekhov noted that the two economies were complementary, creating opportunities for manufacturers in both countries to expand cooperation and supply their products to each other's markets.

The parties also considered organizing several joint business events in the near future to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

Belarus and Turkmenistan maintain regular political and economic contacts and describe each other as strategic partners. Their economic cooperation has traditionally focused on industrial goods, machinery, agriculture, transport and infrastructure.

Previous work by the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Belarusian Commission on Economic Cooperation identified mechanical engineering, agro-industry, construction, transport and communications as areas with potential for expanded trade. Belarusian proposals included supplying trucks, buses and agricultural machinery to Turkmenistan, while a Belarusian Machinery Service Center operates in Ashgabat.

Economic cooperation remained on the agenda in 2026. During inter-ministerial consultations in Ashgabat in May, the sides reviewed bilateral trade and discussed ways to expand economic ties, including through the private sector. They also highlighted cooperation in education, science, and culture.