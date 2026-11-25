BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Lithuania is ready to do its best for the future prosperity of Karabakh, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kestutis Budrys, said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The Lithuanian minister noted that his country can share the experience it has recently gained in mine clearance operations with Azerbaijan.

"Regarding regional peace and security, we highly value your constructive role, your courage, the dedication of your forces, and your commitment to peace," Budrys remarked.

He also emphasized that Lithuania sees prospects for expanding partnerships and relations in the South Caucasus.