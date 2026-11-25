BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Leaders of 57 member states and five observer states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are expected to attend the organization's 16th Islamic Summit Conference, which will be held in Baku in 2027.

According to the OIC's official event calendar, the summit is scheduled for June 23–24, 2027.

Potential participants include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The list may also include President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, and President of Iraq Nizar Amidi.

Other potential participants include King of Morocco Mohammed VI, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Emir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, President of Bangladesh Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, President of Albania Bajram Begaj, President of Nigeria Bola Tinubu, and President of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Other OIC member states include Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Djibouti, Palestine, Gabon, The Gambia, Guyana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Comoros, Côte d'Ivoire, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Niger, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Suriname, Syria, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, and Yemen. Their heads of state and government are also among the potential participants in the summit.

Leaders of the OIC's five observer states — Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Central African Republic, Thailand, Russia, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus — may also attend the event. They are Denis Bećirović, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, Maha Vajiralongkorn, Vladimir Putin, and Tufan Erhürman, respectively.

The OIC has several other events scheduled to take place in Baku in 2027. The 13th session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers is scheduled for June 1–2, followed by a meeting of senior official representatives on June 19–20 to prepare for the 16th Islamic Summit Conference. A preparatory ministerial meeting is planned for June 21–22.

These events are expected to bring together information ministers, high-ranking diplomatic representatives, and foreign ministers.