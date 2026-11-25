BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Uzbekistan has secured $8.5 million in grant funding from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to support the implementation of its climate commitments and develop carbon credit trading with South Korea, following a meeting in Tashkent on Wednesday.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, the funding agreement was reached on November 25 during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Umid Abidkhadjayev and representatives of KOICA and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).

The meeting was attended by KOICA Country Director for Uzbekistan Kim Myong Jin and GGGI Country Representative in Uzbekistan Seung-yeon Stella Lee, as well as specialists from both organizations.

The grant will finance a project titled "Enhancing Uzbekistan's Paris Agreement Implementation and Supporting Cooperative Action with the Republic of Korea under Article 6." GGGI will implement the project through KOICA's technical assistance.

The project aims to establish the regulatory and institutional framework for carbon credit trading between Uzbekistan and South Korea. Planned activities include developing rules and guidelines, preparing a joint action plan, and establishing a specialized training center for professionals involved in carbon project development and management.

The funding will also support pilot projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the agriculture, energy, and water sectors.

The initiative builds on previous cooperation between KOICA and GGGI, including the Green Rehabilitation Investment Project for the Aral Sea region, which was implemented in 2025 with KOICA funding. That project supported climate-resilient agriculture, water-saving technologies, and efforts to attract green investment in Karakalpakstan.

KOICA is South Korea's official development assistance agency, established in 1991 to support economic and social development in partner countries through grant aid, technical cooperation and capacity-building programs.

GGGI is an international organization that works with governments to advance inclusive and sustainable economic growth. Its activities focus on green investment, climate action, renewable energy, sustainable land use and resource efficiency.