BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Turkmenistan is seeking to expand commodity exchange trade and promote its products in French and other European markets, the Turkmen Embassy in France reported.

Batyr Volsahatov, Chairman of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), discussed trade and economic cooperation with Marie-Hélène Bérard, Chairperson of the France-Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce, during a meeting in Paris.

The discussions focused on expanding exchange-based trade, establishing direct contacts with French business representatives, traders and brokerage companies, increasing mutual trade and strengthening business ties between the two countries.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, is the country's main organized commodity marketplace and one of the key institutions facilitating its foreign trade. It brings together domestic producers, exporters, and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, during which export-oriented goods are offered and transactions are concluded.

The exchange's trading portfolio includes petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery, and chemical goods, among other commodities.

In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, SCRMET publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on its platform. These quotations provide information on traded commodities, their values, and the markets involved, offering an indication of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade.

The data also provide a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting changes in Turkmenistan's export offering and showing which industries account for the largest share of exchange-based trade.