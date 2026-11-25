BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Open banking is planned to be expanded in Azerbaijan to include legal entities and to introduce transfers between accounts held at different banks, Elmar Didakanan, a representative of the Financial Technologies and Innovation Department's Financial Technologies Analysis and Development Division at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, said during the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku on Wednesday, according to Trend’s correspondent present at the event.

According to him, the open banking system is now well established, has built up a substantial customer base and continues to evolve.

"Twenty commercial banks, one postal operator, Azerpost, and five electronic money institutions have joined the system. Open banking consists of two components: the party providing the information and the party utilizing it. Nine commercial banks and two electronic money institutions have joined the system as data users," said Didakanan.

He explained that this allows clients to link accounts held at various banks to the mobile applications of the nine participating commercial banks and two electronic money institutions, enabling them to view and manage these accounts through a unified interface. According to him, the open banking ecosystem now encompasses not only the banking sector but also fintech companies, which are able to compete with banks on an equal footing.

Didakanan noted that, currently, open banking functionality enables individuals to view the balances and transactions of their accounts on a single platform.

"Our next objective is to empower citizens to perform various transactions, for instance, by allowing them to initiate transfers from accounts held at other banks directly through their mobile banking app. Integration efforts are currently underway in stages, and this feature is expected to become available to the public in the near future," he announced.

The CBA representative also highlighted that another key priority for the next phase is expanding open banking functionality to include legal entities.

"At present, the system is designed exclusively for individuals. Moving forward, the plan is to enable companies to consolidate their corporate accounts, held across different banks, and manage them through a single internet banking interface," he remarked.

According to him, companies that hold accounts with multiple banks are currently forced to use several different online banking systems.

"Expanding the functionality of open banking will allow them to view and manage all their corporate accounts through a single platform," he added.