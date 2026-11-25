BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $20 million financing package to support the construction of Kyrgyzstan's first utility-scale floating solar photovoltaic power plant, with a planned capacity of 15 megawatts, the bank said.

The project involves building the facility at Chakan Hydropower Plant 5 near Bishkek. Located on an existing reservoir and connected to the grid infrastructure, the plant is expected to generate approximately 20 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity annually and help meet the country's growing energy demand.

ADB's financing package comprises a $19.55 million concessional ordinary capital resources loan and a $450,000 grant from the Asian Development Fund. The Kyrgyz government will provide an additional $2.02 million in counterpart financing.

The project aims to diversify domestic energy supply, strengthen energy security, and reduce the country's reliance on electricity imports, particularly during winter months, while complementing existing hydropower generation.

Nearly 90% of Kyrgyzstan's electricity is generated by hydropower. Since 2012, electricity consumption has increased by more than 45%, while the country has become increasingly dependent on imported electricity. Growing demand and climate-related pressures on water resources have made it more difficult to meet electricity needs throughout the year.

The project will also upgrade grid infrastructure, strengthen the capacity of Open Joint Stock Company Chakan GES to develop and operate floating solar facilities, and facilitate the exchange of experience with other developing member countries across Central and West Asia. According to ADB, the project is expected to establish an operating model that could lower barriers to private sector participation and support the expansion of floating solar investments across the region.

The project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 4,628 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually. It will also support technical training and workforce development programs to expand opportunities for women in the renewable energy sector.