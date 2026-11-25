BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. PASHA Bank has launched Fast Business Loan, a new lending product for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Business owners can apply entirely online without visiting a bank branch.

PASHA Bank assesses applications based solely on each applicant’s credit history. No additional documents are required, and the application process involves just three steps.

Once an application is approved, the funds are credited to the customer’s account within two hours, helping business owners quickly meet their current financing needs.

Businesses can borrow up to AZN 100,000 at annual interest rates starting at 15%, with no collateral or other security required.

With Fast Business Loan, PASHA Bank continues to pursue its strategy of supporting entrepreneurship, improving businesses’ access to financing, and expanding its digital banking capabilities.