BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kazakhstan and the United States have discussed cooperation in aviation and border security, as well as plans to launch direct air services between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev and Aaron Mitchell, Acting Deputy Assistant Commissioner for International Affairs at US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Astana.

The parties also discussed the use of advanced practices for the preliminary analysis of passenger and cargo flows, improvements to screening procedures, and the optimization of logistics processes at airports.

Kazakhstan plans to launch direct flights to the United States by the end of 2027. The Open Skies Agreement concluded between the two countries provides a legal basis for implementing this initiative.

In September 2026, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) completed its assessment of Kazakhstan under the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program. The FAA is expected to determine whether Kazakhstan qualifies for Category 1 status, which is required for Kazakh airlines to operate flights to the United States. Air Astana, in turn, expects to receive Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for long-haul operations.

Kazakh airlines carried 15.4 million passengers in 2025. The country's airports handled 31.8 million passengers.

In January-October 2026, air passenger traffic in Kazakhstan reached 13.8 million, up 5.3% year-on-year. Passenger turnover increased by 10.7% to 28.2 billion passenger-kilometers.