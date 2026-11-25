BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. A total of 45 documents are currently in force between Lithuania and Azerbaijan, with work underway on seven more, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, Trend's correspondent reports.

Bayramov noted that political dialogue between Lithuania and Azerbaijan has consistently been at a high level.

"Current trade turnover cannot be considered satisfactory, as both countries have greater potential. The Lithuanian minister will take part in a business forum tomorrow. Bringing together business representatives from both countries is important for attracting investment," he said.