BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Turkmenistan's Ministry of Communications and Dell Technologies Kazakhstan and Central Asia have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore cooperation in developing the country's digital infrastructure.

According to the press service of the Turkmen government, the document was signed on the sidelines of the Türkmentel 2026 international telecommunications and information technology exhibition in Ashgabat.

The memorandum envisages dialogue and experience-sharing in telecommunications, digitalization, e-government and cybersecurity.

The parties will also examine architectural solutions for building uninterrupted data centers, scalable server systems and data storage infrastructure.

The document further considers an assessment of the feasibility of holding joint technical seminars and a preliminary study of opportunities to deploy modern IT equipment in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan is implementing its State Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy for 2026-2028, which prioritizes the expansion of digital infrastructure and the introduction of modern technologies across economic sectors.

The country's digital development agenda includes the modernization of telecommunications networks, expansion of international fiber-optic links, development of broadband services and the introduction of e-government solutions. Authorities have also identified data centers, cloud technologies and cybersecurity as important areas for strengthening the national digital infrastructure.

Turkmenistan is seeking to expand cooperation with international technology companies to gain access to technical expertise and modern infrastructure solutions. Recent initiatives have included discussions on computing technologies, telecommunications equipment and the development of digital services.