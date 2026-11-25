Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov discussed bilateral cooperation with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, focusing on its current state and prospects for further development.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers' press service, the meeting highlighted the strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the spirit of good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

The recent increase in mutual visits and meetings was noted as evidence of the strong ties between the two countries and their shared interest in expanding cooperation.

The parties also reviewed cooperation in trade, the economy, investment, transportation and transit, energy, humanitarian affairs, and other areas.