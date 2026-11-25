BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. An International Forestry Training and Nursery Center is being established under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the decree, the Center will be a state-funded organization responsible for organizing and conducting forestry training, establishing and managing a gene bank of forest plant seeds, storing seed samples, and growing forest tree seedlings.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to approve the Center's maximum staff size and official salaries within two months, in accordance with Paragraph 3.7 of Presidential Decree No. 489 dated August 25, 2025, "On Additional Measures Related to the Organization of Effective Management of Public Finances." It must also inform the President of these decisions and ensure that the Center receives the necessary logistical and technical support.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources is required to approve the Center's charter within two months, coordinate its organizational structure with the Ministry of Finance, and inform the President of the decisions taken.

The Ministry of Finance is responsible for ensuring that the Center's activities are funded from the state budget.