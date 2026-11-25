BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kazakhstan plans to receive 191 new passenger rail cars in 2026, 162 of which have already been delivered to the country's railway fleet, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Of the delivered rail cars, 51 were manufactured by RWS Wagon and another 111 by Stadler Kazakhstan.

The new rail cars meet modern comfort and safety standards. They are equipped with air conditioning and video surveillance systems, air disinfection systems for recirculated air, vacuum toilets, individual lighting for passenger seats, as well as power outlets and USB ports for charging mobile devices.

Particular attention has been paid to improving railway accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility. Dedicated compartments with additional space for wheelchair users are provided in staff cars. The cars are also equipped with lifting devices to facilitate boarding and disembarking, while step-free entrances ensure barrier-free access.

Other features include Wi-Fi, ergonomic handrails, LED lighting, individual temperature controls in compartments, and personal safes. Under proper operating conditions, the new rail cars have a service life of up to 40 years.

Stadler rail cars entered service on the Astana-Almaty route for the first time on November 11, followed by the Nurly Zhol-Semey route on November 13.

Under the cooperation agreement with Stadler Rail, Kazakhstan plans to acquire 557 rail cars by 2030.