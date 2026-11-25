BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Around 800 Azerbaijani students are currently studying in Lithuania, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, Trend's correspondent reports.

Bayramov also noted that more than 3,000 tourists from Lithuania visited Azerbaijan last year.

"These figures could provide impetus for resolving the issue of direct flights between the two countries. The two nations engage in productive exchanges of views on various international platforms," he added.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys is visiting Azerbaijan from November 24 to 26.