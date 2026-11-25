BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a working capital loan of up to $28 million to Uzbekistan's edible oil producer Top Oil to strengthen its financial position and expand production capacity.

According to EBRD, the financing will help the company, which markets its products under the Milter brand, strengthen its balance sheet and launch new production lines, allowing it to significantly increase output.

The investment is expected to support Uzbekistan's food security, as the country currently imports nearly 60% of its domestic edible oil consumption.

Alongside the loan, the EBRD will mobilize technical cooperation funding to help Top Oil increase the share of renewable energy in its operations, install wastewater treatment equipment and introduce an educational program for female students.

The initiatives are intended to improve the company's environmental performance while expanding opportunities for skills development and education.

The EBRD has invested nearly $6.9 billion in Uzbekistan through 219 projects to date, with most of the financing directed toward supporting private-sector businesses.

Founded in 1991, the EBRD is a multilateral development bank that supports the transition to market-oriented economies and promotes private-sector development. It provides financing, investment and advisory services to businesses and works with governments on economic reforms and infrastructure development. The bank is owned by 77 countries, as well as the European Union and the European Investment Bank, and operates across three continents.