BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Russia on November 25-26 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Aibek Smadiyar, Press Secretary to the President of Kazakhstan, said on his Telegram channel.

During the visit, the two leaders are scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss prospects for further strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Tokayev will also take part in the AI Journey 2026 international artificial intelligence conference, organized by Russia's Sberbank and scheduled to take place in Moscow from November 26 to 28.

Tokayev last visited Russia on July 25, 2026, when he traveled to Omsk to participate in the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia reached $20.85 billion in January-September 2026, up 6.16% year-on-year from $19.64 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. Russia accounted for 17.85% of Kazakhstan’s total foreign trade turnover during the nine-month period, compared with 18.8% a year earlier.

Over the past 20 years, Russia has invested more than $30 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy. More than 20,000 companies with Russian participation are operating in Kazakhstan.