BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Uzbekistan and China's Shanghai Electric have discussed cooperation in nuclear power equipment manufacturing, industrial partnerships and workforce training during a visit by an Uzbek delegation to the company's production facility in Shanghai on Wednesday, November 25.

According to Uzatom, the delegation, comprising representatives of Uzbekistan's Uzatom agency and Ministry of Energy, met with Wu Lei, chairman of the board of Shanghai Electric Holdings Group, during the final stage of its official visit to China.

The talks focused on opportunities to expand cooperation in manufacturing equipment for nuclear power plants, develop industrial partnerships and train specialists. The Uzbek delegation also reviewed the company's manufacturing capabilities and potential opportunities for localizing production in Uzbekistan.

"We are pleased to welcome the Uzbek delegation to our Lingang production facility. We are closely following the development of Uzbekistan's nuclear program and highly value President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's consistent and forward-looking policies. We are ready for substantive discussions on cooperation in equipment manufacturing and localization," Wu Lei said.

Following the meeting, the delegation toured the company's production facilities, where it was presented with manufacturing capabilities for nuclear island equipment, including reactors and steam generators.

Additionally, the facilities produce steam turbines and turbogenerators for nuclear power plant turbine halls, as well as heat exchangers and auxiliary equipment.

The visit to Shanghai Electric marked the final event of the Uzbek delegation's official trip to China and provided an opportunity to advance practical cooperation with Chinese industrial partners.

Shanghai Electric is one of China's major manufacturers of power generation and industrial equipment. The company operates in the energy and heavy machinery sectors, producing equipment for nuclear power plants, including turbines, generators and auxiliary systems. Its manufacturing capabilities serve both domestic and international markets, with a focus on equipment production, localization and technical services.