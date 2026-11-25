BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree titled “On Additional Measures to Regulate Export Settlements and Amend the ‘Rules for Regulating Import and Export Operations in the Republic of Azerbaijan,’” aimed at improving the procedures for conducting export settlements and optimizing payment monitoring procedures.

According to the Decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan must, within nine months from the date of entry into force of the rules stipulated in Clause 3 of this Decree, prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals on improving the liability provisions for violations of the rules governing the transfer of funds received in payment for exported goods to exporters' accounts held with authorized banks in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, shall prepare and submit to the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, within two months, proposals on the procedures for conducting settlements related to the export of goods to foreign countries.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been recommended, in accordance with subparagraphs “b” and “q” of Part 2 of Article 13 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Foreign Exchange Regulation” and taking into account the proposals submitted under the aforementioned clause, to establish, within four months, procedures for conducting settlements related to the export of goods to foreign countries and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan accordingly.

The preamble to the “Rules for Regulating Import and Export Operations in the Republic of Azerbaijan” shall be supplemented with a second paragraph reading as follows:

“The terms used in these Rules shall have the meanings assigned to them under customs legislation.”

According to the Decree, border trade may be carried out by all persons permanently residing in the border areas of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with non-residents in the relevant border areas designated under international treaties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and neighboring states. Such trade may involve exclusively goods produced within the respective border area and intended for consumption within that area, for the purpose of meeting local needs.

In addition, settlements related to the export of goods to foreign countries by persons shall be conducted in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Foreign Exchange Regulation” and the rules established by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (hereinafter referred to as the Central Bank).

Under the amendment, the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall monitor the transfer to and repatriation into the Republic of Azerbaijan of funds received as payment for exported goods. To this end, the State Customs Committee shall ensure that relevant information on exported goods, including customs declarations and export contracts submitted by all exporters, is transmitted to authorized banks via the “Intelligent Customs” information system (hereinafter referred to as ICIS).

According to the document, authorized banks shall transmit to the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, via ICIS and within 3 (three) business days, information on the receipt into persons' accounts held with authorized banks of funds received as payment for goods exported under export contracts, as well as information on cases in which such funds are not transferred on time.