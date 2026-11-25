BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan is currently a strong, self-sufficient country, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kestutis Budrys, said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to Budrys, Azerbaijan possesses a strong partnership with Europe and others, a clear strategic vision, and extensive experience.

The Lithuanian minister noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner for European countries.

"We are truly in a period of close relations and ties. We are working on people-to-people contacts. We take pride in the fact that students from Azerbaijan come to our country to study," he added.