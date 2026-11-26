BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) offers investors ready-to-use production sites with connected infrastructure, simplified trade procedures, and the option to store goods without any time limits, the CEO of Alat Trade Facilitation Services (ATFS) Administrative Entity Ziya Aghayev, said at a forum in Baku dedicated to World Sustainable Transport Day on Thursday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the location of the AFEZ provides access to rail and road infrastructure connecting Asia and Europe, as well as to the Middle Corridor and the North-South transport route.

"An airport is being constructed on a 750-hectare site; it will function not only as an aviation facility but also as a cargo complex.

Companies operating within the zone will be able to engage in e-commerce and carry out multimodal transport operations, utilizing the simplified procedures established for the AFEZ.

Investors will be able to store goods for an unlimited period. This provision is in line with international standards set out in the Kyoto Convention, as well as legislation governing the operations of free economic zones," he remarked.

Regarding infrastructure, Aghayev noted that investors are provided with prepared industrial plots equipped with all necessary utility connections. This allows companies to begin implementing their projects immediately, without having to go through the additional procedures required in the rest of the country.

He also highlighted the role of ATFS, which operates as a "single window" for trade-related activities. Companies can interact with this single entity to obtain all the documentation required for exports, imports, and other trade operations.

"ATFS is legally authorized to issue certificates of origin independently, meaning investors do not need to approach other institutions to obtain these documents.

The AFEZ is exempt from taxes and customs duties, allowing investors to avoid such costs.

In developing the zone’s regulatory framework, the Irish model for free economic zones served as a reference. The legislation and administrative procedures were designed specifically to streamline company operations.

Traditional customs clearance procedures are virtually non-existent within the zone. Instead, the effectiveness of customs controls and the movement of goods are evaluated using key performance indicators established by the World Customs Organization, including the Time Release Study," Aghayev added.