BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand business cooperation, with discussions focusing on tourism, textile exports, information technology and artificial intelligence during a business roundtable in Tashkent on Thursday, November 26.

According to Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a roundtable was held with a delegation from the Indian chamber, known as ICC Tamil Nadu, led by its President Aswath Reddy. The meeting was attended by Akmal Mamajonov, Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Jamil Maksudi, an adviser to its chairman, as well as business representatives from both countries.

The Indian delegation included companies operating in tourism, IT, digital technologies and agricultural technology, including Travels Mantra Holidays, Falcon Square, Infopluto Media Works, Zenzio Technologies, Trinity Global Destination, Crop Analytics, Satguru Travel & Tour Services, Saivalabs, Kazind DMC, Aeroprime Group and Canadian Crystalline Water India Limited.

Uzbekistan was represented by Chemical Business, Cargo Space Group, Asilbek Mega, Voltauto and Astorios Energy, along with the Uzbek-Indian Tourism Association. The companies presented their activities and potential joint projects.

The discussions focused on increasing tourist flows between the two countries, launching charter flights between Chennai and Tashkent, expanding textile exports and introducing IT and AI-based solutions.

Moreover, the parties agreed to organize a business mission of Uzbek entrepreneurs to Chennai to explore investment and trade opportunities.

Uzbekistan's bilateral trade with India reached $1.3 billion in 2025, while turnover totaled $598.1 million in January–June 2026. A total of 439 companies with Indian capital participation are currently operating in Uzbekistan.

Tamil Nadu, located in southern India, is one of the country's major industrial and economic centers. Its capital, Chennai, is an important hub for the automotive, textile, information technology, electronics and pharmaceutical industries.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a memorandum of cooperation aimed at strengthening business ties and expanding commercial opportunities between Uzbekistan and India.