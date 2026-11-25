Photo: Uzbekistan's Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Uzbekistan and China's Chongqing municipality have discussed expanding cooperation in urban planning, construction safety, seismic-resistant building standards and energy-efficient infrastructure during a meeting at Uzbekistan's Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services on Wednesday, November 25.

According to Uzbekistan's ministry, the meeting brought together ministry representatives and a Chinese delegation comprising officials from the Chongqing Municipal Science and Technology Bureau and Chongqing University.

The discussions focused on applying China's experience and technological solutions to Uzbekistan's construction and urban development sectors.

Particular attention was paid to urban planning, expanding access to housing, construction management, and improving building safety and quality control. The parties also discussed exchange programs and training opportunities for young specialists.

Seismic safety was another key topic, with both sides exploring opportunities to exchange expertise on earthquake-resistant design standards. The discussions also covered low-carbon and energy-efficient buildings, construction waste recycling, urban renewal and smart utility infrastructure.

The parties further considered comparing Chongqing's engineering standards with Uzbekistan's national urban planning regulations, introducing Chinese technological innovations, launching joint pilot projects and exploring the mutual recognition of selected standards.

Cooperation between Chongqing University and Uzbekistan's relevant government agencies and research institutions was also discussed, with a focus on strengthening links between academic research and practical applications.

Chongqing is one of China's largest municipalities and is known for its mountainous terrain and extensive experience in complex infrastructure construction, including bridges, tunnels and high-rise buildings.

Founded in 1929, Chongqing University is a major Chinese higher education and research institution, with expertise in civil engineering, architecture and urban planning.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to advance cooperation through practical projects, with the aim of improving construction quality and safety, promoting energy-efficient housing and strengthening professional skills in Uzbekistan.