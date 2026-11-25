Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kyrgyzstan and Denmark have discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, with a focus on arranging high-level visits, expanding trade and economic ties, and implementing joint projects, according to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

The discussions took place on November 23, 2026, during a meeting between Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov and newly appointed Danish Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Lars Thuesen, who also serves as Denmark's Foreign Ministry Special Representative for Central Asia.

Abakirov received copies of Thuesen's credentials, congratulated him on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

The two sides also expressed mutual interest in strengthening cooperation within international and regional organizations, including the United Nations and the European Union.

Kyrgyzstan and Denmark established diplomatic relations on May 8, 1992. Denmark does not have a resident embassy in Bishkek and manages its diplomatic relations with Kyrgyzstan through a non-resident ambassador and a special representative for Central Asia based in Copenhagen.

In recent years, Denmark has increased its engagement with Central Asia, focusing on the green transition, renewable energy, water resource management, sustainable agriculture and climate adaptation. Danish companies have strong technological expertise in these areas.

Bilateral trade between Kyrgyzstan and Denmark remains modest and consists mainly of Kyrgyz imports of Danish pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, food processing machinery and dairy technology. The two countries also cooperate within broader European Union–Central Asia frameworks, including the EU's Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), which provides duty-free access to the EU for Kyrgyz exports.