BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Ni Zhen, chairman of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited, and Zheng Yan, vice president of TBEA Co., Ltd., in Qingdao during a working visit to China, the Ministry of Energy reported.

During the meeting with Ni Zhen, the parties discussed solar and offshore wind energy projects, energy planning, and power grid research within the framework of their comprehensive strategic partnership in the energy sector.

They reviewed plans to construct a 160-MW solar power plant on a 321-hectare site designated as a renewable energy zone in Hajigabul, including technical issues related to connecting the plant to the power grid. They also discussed the implementation of a 200-MW pilot wind energy project in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea, intended to supply the domestic market.

The parties also reviewed a study of Azerbaijan's power transmission grid conducted by the China Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI). They highlighted its importance for planning the integration of new generating capacity into the grid during the next phase of renewable energy development and agreed to expand cooperation in this area. Regional power interconnectors and hydrogen were also among the topics discussed.

At the meeting with TBEA Vice President Zheng Yan, the parties assessed opportunities for cooperation under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Energy and TBEA. They discussed the prospects for establishing facilities in Azerbaijan's industrial parks and free economic zones to manufacture high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission cables and other necessary equipment.

The discussions also covered TBEA's potential participation in implementing innovative energy solutions in Azerbaijan and developing hydropower plant projects.