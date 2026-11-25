BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov received copies of the credentials of newly appointed Slovak Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Ľubomír Rehák on November 24, 2026, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported.

Abakirov congratulated Rehák on his appointment and highlighted the historical ties between the two countries, emphasizing the significant contribution of members of the Interhelpo cooperative to Kyrgyzstan's development.

He expressed confidence that Rehák's diplomatic mission would contribute to further strengthening Kyrgyz-Slovak relations.

The two sides also discussed current bilateral cooperation, including visits at various levels, the development of trade and economic ties, and the implementation of joint projects. They agreed to continue cooperation in areas of mutual interest through bilateral and multilateral channels.

Kyrgyzstan and Slovakia established diplomatic relations on January 1, 1993, following the dissolution of Czechoslovakia. Slovakia does not have a resident embassy in Bishkek, and its diplomatic missions to Kyrgyzstan are typically handled by its embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan. Bilateral dialogue focuses on political consultations, parliamentary exchanges, and expanding economic ties in hydropower, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

The Interhelpo industrial cooperative, founded in 1923 in Žilina, then part of Czechoslovakia, remains a cornerstone of historical ties between Kyrgyzstan and Slovakia. Between 1925 and 1932, more than 1,000 Czech and Slovak workers, engineers, and their families relocated to Soviet Kyrgyzstan. They built the region's first power plants, textile mills, workshops, and residential districts in Bishkek, then known as Frunze, laying the foundations of the country's modern industrial base.