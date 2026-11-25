Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the family of Hikmet Çetin, a prominent Turkish statesman and public-political figure.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Hikmet Çetin, an outstanding statesman and socio-political figure of the Republic of Türkiye.

Hikmet Çetin made significant contributions to the development of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, as well as to the strengthening of our brotherly ties. I will always remember my meetings with him with the fondest impressions.

In these difficult moments, I share your grief and extend my deepest condolences to all members of your family.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!" the letter reads.