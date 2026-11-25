BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kazakhstan aims to increase freight transportation volumes with China tenfold, according to a press release from the Ministry of Transport following a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Asel Zhanasova and a delegation from Chinese company Guo JingAn.

The meeting focused on expanding freight transportation between the two countries and developing transport infrastructure.

The parties discussed rail freight transportation between Kazakhstan and China, a proposal to build a broad-gauge railway line on Chinese territory, and the implementation of the Center-West highway project.

According to the ministry, expanding the Nur Zholy border crossing on the Chinese side is expected to increase its capacity to 1,500 trucks per day, compared with the current 800. The Chinese side is also considering extending the operating hours of the Khorgos border crossing by three hours through the end of December.

The meeting also addressed cooperation with CITIC Group on the Center-West highway project.

Zhanasova proposed establishing a distribution hub in Kazakhstan, based in Khorgos and the city of Alatau, to accelerate the delivery of Chinese goods to markets in Central Asia, the South Caucasus, Türkiye, Iran, and Pakistan. She also proposed setting up Chinese laboratories in Kazakhstan to certify agricultural products.

The parties agreed to establish rapid-response working groups and continue developing specific proposals.