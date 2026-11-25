Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia discussed ways to expand trade and economic cooperation during a meeting between Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov and newly appointed Malaysian Ambassador Rafedah binti Abdul Aziz on November 24, 2026, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported.

During the meeting, the ambassador presented a copy of her credentials to Abakirov, who congratulated her on her appointment and expressed confidence that her diplomatic mission would contribute to further strengthening Kyrgyz-Malaysian relations.

Rafedah binti Abdul Aziz, in turn, expressed her readiness to actively support the development of bilateral ties and the advancement of joint initiatives.

The sides discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, including expanding political dialogue, strengthening trade and economic relations, arranging reciprocal high-level visits, implementing agreements reached during the Kyrgyz president's visit to Malaysia, and identifying promising areas for further cooperation.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining constructive dialogue and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation through continued engagement.

Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia established diplomatic relations on April 2, 1992. Malaysia does not have a resident embassy in Bishkek, and its diplomatic missions to Kyrgyzstan are handled concurrently by its embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Bilateral cooperation covers trade, investment, education, tourism, and engagement within multilateral frameworks such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

High-level exchanges in recent years have included Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's official visit to Bishkek in May 2024 and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's reciprocal official visit to Malaysia in June 2025. The two countries have also identified the halal industry, Islamic finance, green energy, digital transformation, and educational exchanges as priority areas for cooperation.