BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The costs of energy consumption are very high in Iran, with about $150 billion spent per year, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

According to the Iranian president’s official information portal, he made the remarks on Wednesday, November 25, at Ferdowsi University in Mashhad city, in the northeastern Razavi Khorasan Province.

"Even saving just 10% of these funds could make it possible to allocate substantial resources to improving public welfare and addressing the country's problems," he noted.

Pezeshkian said there is considerable potential for energy savings in the country. Changing consumption patterns could reduce energy consumption by 30-40% in certain sectors. This is because uncontrolled consumption not only depletes the country's national resources but also harms the environment.

"It is clear that the current level of government support for citizens is insufficient. Solutions must be found to increase government support. One such solution is the proper use of the country's resources, saving energy through more efficient consumption, and directing the funds saved toward improving people's living conditions. Universities can play an effective role in this regard," he noted.

Iran's annual gas production previously stood at 297 billion cubic meters. However, following the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, production fell to 242 billion cubic meters per year. In other words, damage to the country's infrastructure reduced annual gas production by 55 billion cubic meters.

Before the aforementioned attacks, Iran already faced an annual natural gas supply deficit of 45 billion cubic meters. Following the attacks, the country's gas deficit increased to 100 billion cubic meters per year.